Sahil Anand who has been actively been a part of the television industry opens up on his experience working in the Star Plus romantic Saga Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor who only has gratitude in his heart has resumed shooting for the romantic saga after a long sabbatical.

Talking about his experience while working in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Sahil recalls, "Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been one of the most prolific projects of my career. It is not just about the good work that you do but also the type of people you have around you. And this show has given me a lot! I will forever cherish the memories and the people the show has blessed me with"

The actor who shares a great bond with everyone on the set, "Honestly, the actors and the good storyline play a massive role in making a series a huge hit! But I think the bond which all of us share off the record is so precious! And there is so much positivity on the set amongst all the people that it reflects in our work too! This has helped our show to become a huge massive success" Sahil concludes.

