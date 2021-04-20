While Dharma Productions has been in the news for multiple reasons, there were also reports of Shahid Kapoor walking out of its action film titled Yoddha. The movie was in the news for a long time and the reason behind this alleged rumour was not revealed, however, Shashank Khaitan has rubbished all the reports and says he is still in talks with the Jersey actor. With a global pandemic going on and so much uncertainty, it’s difficult for them to shoot for an action film.

Shashank Khaitan says that he is still working out on the details with Shahid Kapoor and is awaiting new dates from the actor. They plan to shoot the film once normalcy is restored as it is supposed to be shot in multiple countries and Shashank went on to say that these days one can’t even be sure to shoot in Borivali. Planning to shoot Yoddha across four countries, the makers have decided to let the pandemic pass by entirely. While Shahid Kapoor was to shoot for Yoddha post-Jersey, the actor gave his dates to Raj & DK’s web-show.

Shashank Khaitan, too, will be focusing on his next project with Vicky Kaushal and will shoot for the film when it’s possible.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s next no longer titled Mr. Lele

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.