Bhumi Pednekar, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, will be lending out a helping hand to those that are in dire need of it. The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country in the worst ways possible and the toll of number of positive cases has been on the rise by the minute. While there are multiple actors who have been tested positive for COVID-19 on a daily bases, most of them have held out a helping hand to those in need. Bhumi Pednekar is the recent one to join in on helping people out.

Taking to her Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar released a statement and has asked her fans to DM her their details if they require medication and other help. The statement reads, “COVIDWARRIOR Dear All, As we move into the second wave of COVID-19 across India, I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resources to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma request and donors as the case may be. While I am trying my level best to verify the numbers/contacts which are shared with me on a rampant & daily basis, there might be some numbers which may turn out to be fake. In the event that you find any information here not helpful/fake, please do let me know & I will immediately remove the same.”

Concluding the note, she wrote, “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead to us. Please be patient & don't lose hope! We're in this together. Love, Bhumi.” Bhumi Pednekar has never shied away from helping people out and has surely garnered a lot of love for this move.

Take a look at her post, right here.



On the work front, she will be reuniting with Vicky Kaushal for their next with Shashank Khaitan as the director.

