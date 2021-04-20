Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.04.2021 | 10:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Bhumi Pednekar turns COVID Warrior, helps out those in need

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhumi Pednekar, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, will be lending out a helping hand to those that are in dire need of it. The second wave of COVID-19 has hit the country in the worst ways possible and the toll of number of positive cases has been on the rise by the minute. While there are multiple actors who have been tested positive for COVID-19 on a daily bases, most of them have held out a helping hand to those in need. Bhumi Pednekar is the recent one to join in on helping people out.

Bhumi Pednekar turns COVID Warrior, helps out those in need

Taking to her Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar released a statement and has asked her fans to DM her their details if they require medication and other help. The statement reads, “COVIDWARRIOR Dear All, As we move into the second wave of COVID-19 across India, I have created a highlight where I will be identifying resources to enable facilitation & access to medical supplies, plasma request and donors as the case may be. While I am trying my level best to verify the numbers/contacts which are shared with me on a rampant & daily basis, there might be some numbers which may turn out to be fake. In the event that you find any information here not helpful/fake, please do let me know & I will immediately remove the same.”

Concluding the note, she wrote, “This initiative is my small contribution to the huge battle that lies ahead to us. Please be patient & don't lose hope! We're in this together. Love, Bhumi.” Bhumi Pednekar has never shied away from helping people out and has surely garnered a lot of love for this move.

Take a look at her post, right here.


On the work front, she will be reuniting with Vicky Kaushal for their next with Shashank Khaitan as the director.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for COVID-19, says “I’m super positive about life”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra Jonas launches Kabir Bedi’s…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas to launch Kabir Bedi's…

Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon come…

After announcing Oscar 2021 nominations,…

FWICE sets up monitoring team to ensure new…

BREAKING! Farhan Akhtar is shooting for an…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification