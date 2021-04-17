Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.04.2021 | 9:06 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s next no longer titled Mr. Lele  

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Back in January 2020, Mr. Lele starring Varun Dhawan was officially announced. The film would have marked another collaboration between Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan. But, due to unprecedented circumstances, Dhawan had to step down and the project was in limbo. Then, Vicky Kaushal replaced Varun Dhawan and it turns out that the script and title have undergone a lot of changes.

Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar's next no longer titled Mr. Lele  

Speaking to a daily, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan recently revealed that the title of the film is not the same anymore. In the past year at home, he made a lot of changes in the script too. The director said that he worked on the material a lot and it's not the same film as it was initially conceptualised.

Both Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar tested positive recently and isolated themselves at home. This weekend, both of their results came negative. Shashank Khaitan has done theatre with Kaushal whereas Pednekar and Khaitan were in the same school. So, he considers this project as friends coming together to create a new world.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar tests negative for COVID-19, says "I'm super positive about life"

 

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi release…

Aditya Roy Kapur sets up a gym in his Mumbai…

Kangana Ranaut’s plea dismissed by Mumbai…

Shraddha Kapoor to play a double role for…

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make digital debut…

Kangana Ranaut granted bail in defamation…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification