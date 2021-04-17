Back in January 2020, Mr. Lele starring Varun Dhawan was officially announced. The film would have marked another collaboration between Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan. But, due to unprecedented circumstances, Dhawan had to step down and the project was in limbo. Then, Vicky Kaushal replaced Varun Dhawan and it turns out that the script and title have undergone a lot of changes.

Speaking to a daily, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan recently revealed that the title of the film is not the same anymore. In the past year at home, he made a lot of changes in the script too. The director said that he worked on the material a lot and it's not the same film as it was initially conceptualised.

Both Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar tested positive recently and isolated themselves at home. This weekend, both of their results came negative. Shashank Khaitan has done theatre with Kaushal whereas Pednekar and Khaitan were in the same school. So, he considers this project as friends coming together to create a new world.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

