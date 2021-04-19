Bollywood Hungama

SHINee’s Taemin confirms he will enlist in the military on May 31, 2021 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

SHINee's youngest member Taemin has announced that he is enlisting in the military on May 31, 2021. The group's older members Onew, Minho and Key have already served their mandatory military terms.

SHINee's Taemin confirms he will enlist in the military on May 31, 2021 

This news was announced by Taemin during his live broadcast on April 19, 2021. The South Korean musician said, “There is more than a month left, so I didn’t want to spend it already being sad. I wanted to tell you with my own words directly.”

Taemin also confirmed that his next solo album will be released in May 2021. Before that, he has a virtual concert for the fans. He said, “I’m going to do a Beyond LIVE [concert] on May 2. My solo album will come out in the second or third week of May. The album schedule hasn’t been confirmed yet, but I will be able to show one last brilliant performance and music.”

SHINee released their 7th regular repackage album titled 'Atlantis' on April 12, 2021. The multi-talented popular Korean group SHINee, who've been together for 13 years, made their first comeback in several years in February 2021. The long-awaited seventh full-length album titled 'Don't Call Me' came with a fiery music video.

Taemin made his solo comeback in the month of September 2020 with 'Never Gonna Dance Again'  Act 1 album. The music video for the prologue single '2 Kids' was unveiled on August 4, 2020. The album was followed up with the spellbinding title track 'Criminal'. He took his story forward with 'Never Gonna Dance Again'  Act 2 which released on November 9, 2020, along with 'Idea' music video.

ALSO READ: SHINee encounters deep feelings while exploring underwater world in colourful ‘Atlantis’ music video

