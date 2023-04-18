he director took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to release a statement.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has himself come forward to clarify the reports stating that actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri are starring in an upcoming love story, Dhadak 2. The director took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to release a statement.

Karan Johar denies reports of Dhadak 2 in the works with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri

On his Instagram story, Karan Johar wrote, “To put this on record and for all concerned, we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

As per a report in the media portal Pinkvilla, a source told them, “The film will be directed by Shazia Iqbal and marks her debut as a director. Both Siddhant and Triptii are excited to feature in a raw and intense love story. The prep work will begin soon.” The report also stated that Dhadak 2 is expected to go on floors in the second half of this year.”

Sharing details of the upcoming project, the source added, “Before taking the film on floors, there will be script reading sessions and acting workshops for the two leads. The film requires them to be in a rooted set up, with slight raw treatment to the story, which can only be polished through workshops.”

The report signed off by quoting the same source saying, “Apart from the father, some other characters also warrant the presence of credible actors. A cast will be put together in a month’s time.”

As per the report, a top actor has also been approached to play the girl’s father who will also be the antagonist. While Karan Johar has denied the title altogether, the report says that the love is definitely in the works, however, it may or may not be titled Dhadak 2.

Dhadak, originally a remake of Sairat, marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. It was helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

On the work front, Siddhant Chaturvedi will next star in Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gourav and Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Triptii Dimri was last seen in Qala. Her next project is with Vicky Kaushal.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.