After reports of her first film Bedhadak being shelved, star kid and social media diva Shanaya Kapoor has been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to make her screen debut. And it seems that she has bagged an interesting venture which will feature her alongside popular actor Vikrant Massey, basking in the success of 12th Fail. The film in question is a romantic drama titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and while reports of the same started surfacing earlier this month, the makers along with the cast have confirmed that the film has gone on floors.

Shanaya Kapoor kicks off her debut Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan with Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey confirmed the news by posting pictures on his social media platform. The actor along with the entire team of the film shared a photo of them holding a clapperboard as they commenced the shoot for their upcoming venture. Speaking about the film, it is described as, “Love is Blind… or is it the blind love? What is extraordinary is falling in love!” in the caption. It further read, “Mini Films brings to you Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. Join us on this unforgettable journey of love and incredible music.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor too expressed her enthusiasm about her debut project as she revealed, “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan holds a special place in my heart. It’s very exciting for me to be sharing the screen with Vikrant in such a heartfelt and original story. My character is very close to my heart - she’s strong, emotional, and vibrant. And I am grateful for this opportunity! Shanaya also thanked her mentors and collaborators. “I’d like to thank Santosh for guiding me every step of the way,” she said, expressing her gratitude for the director's guidance. Additionally, she acknowledged her appreciation for the team, saying, “I’m excited about working with dynamic producers like Mansi and Varun Bagla. Need all your love and blessings as we embark this journey.”

Directed by Santoshi Singh, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is produced by Mansi and Varun Bangla under their banner Mini Films.

