Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to reunite with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, for a romantic comedy. For the same project, several names have cropped up for the leading lady role. Now, it is confirmed that Pooja Hegde will star opposite Varun Dhawan in this rom-com, tentatively titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting Sreeleela’s Hindi debut in the project, sources confirm to Bollywood Hungama that Pooja is the lead, marking her first collaboration with Varun. When asked about it, Pooja hinted at more announcements, saying, “I’m exploring new roles. This year, I took a step back to reflect on my filmography and plan my next moves.”

Come November, the actor has reserved time to work on his father’s film. The second schedule of the film will commence on November 6 in Goa. A report by Mid-Day quoted a source revealing, “The second leg will begin in Goa on November 6. By then, Varun would have wrapped his promotion commitments for the Prime Video series.”

After wrapping up the Goa schedule, David Dhawan has planned a month-long shoot in Mumbai. A set will be constructed at Mehboob Studios, where filming will take place until mid-December. This will be followed by an international shoot early next year, though the details for the foreign schedule are yet to be confirmed.

This will mark Varun Dhawan’s fourth project with David Dhawan after Main Tera Hero, Judwaa and Coolie No. 1.



