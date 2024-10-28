Salman Khan has been facing continuous threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi concerning the blackbuck case. Recently, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait suggested he seek forgiveness by visiting a temple, labelling Bishnoi a “badmaash aadmi.”

“Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye”; says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait amid death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait strongly advised Salman Khan to visit a temple and seek forgiveness. Shortly after Baba Siddique's murder, Tikait hinted that it might be safer for Salman to apologize directly to Lawrence Bishnoi. He stressed that this issue goes beyond Salman and holds wider significance for society.

In a report by Hindustan Times, Rakesh Tikait said, “Yeh samaj se juda hua mamla hai. Salman Khan ko mandir jaa kar maafi maang leni chahiye, nahi toh jail me band aadmi pata nahi kab tapakwa de.” (This is a matter that is connected to the society. Salman Khan should go to a temple and apologise, else you never know when the person in jail might do something to harm him).

He also described Lawrence Bishnoi as a dangerous individual and stated, “Badmaash aadmi hai who.”

Salman Khan has been under heavy security since receiving death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, stemming from a longstanding feud related to the unresolved 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Despite no definitive resolution, Bishnoi has persisted in issuing threats against the actor’s life.

The issues began when Salman was implicated in the blackbuck poaching incident during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, sparking a 26-year-long legal battle. During this time, he faced a series of arrests, bail hearings, and court verdicts. In reaction to this prolonged legal conflict, Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang have made open threats against him.

Earlier this year, shots were fired outside Salman’s Galaxy apartment in Mumbai, escalating tensions following Siddique’s murder. Recently, on October 27, 2024, members of the Bishnoi community also burned effigies of Salman and his father, Salim Khan, protesting statements they saw as misleading regarding the blackbuck case.

