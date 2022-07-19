Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 release Zero. Since then the actor has taken time off to focus to reinventing his style. But now, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return with a bang, with not one or two but three major releases. In fact, SRK will next be seen in the Yash Raj Films actioner Pathaan followed by the Atlee’s Jawan and then by Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. While Shah Rukh Khan fans certainly can’t wait to see their favourite back on the big screen, Bollywood Hungama carried out a Twitter poll to see which of these three films is the audience most eager to watch.

Twitter Poll Results: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan leads over Dunki and Jawan as being the most anticipated release of the actor

In a Twitter poll held for 24 hours, which asked users to choose between Dunki, Jawan and Pathaan as being the Shah Rukh Khan film they are most excited to watch, the answer was a clear surprise. While initially expectations were that there would be a more or less even spread between the three, it was Pathaan that took the lead with 65.3% of the polled audience voting for it. Coming in second place was the Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki garnering 13.7% votes while Jawan came in third with 11.9%. Interestingly, 9.2% of the polled audience voted that they were not interested in any of the three releases. The said poll which lasted for 24 hours saw over 51K impressions with the audience dropping in their votes.

As for the films, Pathaan is said to be a part of Yash Raj Films spy universe and will see Shah Rukh Khan sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. If that wasn’t enough, the film will also see Salman Khan making a cameo as his character from the Tiger series. Dunki on the other hand which was recently announce will see Shah Rukh Khan working with maverick director Rajkumar Hirani. Said to be based on the concept of ‘donkey flight’ an illegal means of immigrating to foreign countries, the film will certainly be one to watch out for. As for Jawan, helmed by Atlee the film sees Shah Rukh Khan in a never before action avatar, the first look poster and teaser of which were recently released.

