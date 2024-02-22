Divya Khossla, who recently featured in Yaariyan 2, left many shocked on social media when the actress turned filmmaker dropped ‘Kumar’ from her name on the platform. The actress turned filmmaker, who was earlier known as Divya Khosla Kumar, is now Divya Khossla and this move fuelled up speculations over her marriage with T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar hitting rock bottom. However, in an official statement issued by the team of the production house, it is being said that the reason behind this move is expected to be astrological and has nothing to do with her marriage.

T-Series issues statement denying split between Bhushan Kumar and Divya Khossla

According to the statement given by the spokesperson, it is being said that Divya decided to opt for this move after an astrologer advised to do so for the betterment of her personal and professional life. In fact, the statement asserted that Divya Khossla aka Divya Khosla Kumar is happily married to T-Series head producer Bhushan Kumar for almost two decades. “Contrary to several reports doing rounds, the couple is very happy with each other,” revealed the statement. The spokesperson from T-Series said, “Divya Khossla's choice to drop her married surname is driven by astrological beliefs and is a personal decision. It should be respected and there is an addition of an 's' made to her maiden surname, symbolizing her astrological belief is for the same thought.” However, the speculations also claimed that the actress has stopped following T-Series on social media but there has been no clarification issued on the same.

Years ago, Divya Khossla, an aspiring model and actress, made her debut in 2004 in Hindi and Telugu, after being a part of several music videos. However, the actress decided to take a break from the industry after her marriage to T-Series head Bhushan Kumar in 2005. The couple tied the knot in Katra and later became proud parents to a son in October 2011. The actress decided to return as a filmmaker and debuted as a director with Yaariyan in 2014 and went on to direct Sanam Re in 2016. Later, she also made her comeback in acting with Satyameva Jayate 2 in 2021.

Also Read: Is Divya Khosla Kumar playing a character based on Vyjayanthimala in Hero Heeroine?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.