Last Updated 09.03.2024 | 11:56 PM IST

Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shaitaan given midnight shows throughout Mumbai, get filled fast

Shaitaan given midnight shows throughout Mumbai, get filled fast

The high demand for Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan has compelled a lot of multiplexes in Mumbai to have midnight shows of the film.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s supernatural thriller Shaitaan exceeded expectations and proved all calculations wrong by amassing Rs. 15.21 crores at the India box office yesterday. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Jyothika and Janki Bodiwala, is all set to go past that number today (Saturday). Today’s number might just add more pleasant surprises for the makers as a lot of cinema halls and multiplexes in Mumbai have added midnight shows from today.

Shaitaan given midnight shows throughout Mumbai, get filled fast

Late shows starting at 11:55 pm are seen aplenty all across Mumbai right now. There are also multiplexes like Cinepolis Andheri, Maison Inox BKC and MovieMax Mira Road that have included shows as late as 11:59 pm. On top of that, a cursory glance at the online ticket booking website shows that these shows are filling fast. In fact, at Cinepolis Viviana Mall, Thane there are two shows starting at 11:59 pm and, interestingly, both are seeing rapid bookings.

These scenes clearly show that Shaitaan, which is the official Hindi remake of the Gujarati movie Vash, has been accepted by the audience at large. Needless to say, one can expect similar scenes tomorrow as well.

Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms, Jio Studios and Panorama Studios.

Also Read: Shaitaan Box Office Estimate Day 2: Spellbinds the box office with a 20% growth; Ajay Devgn film collects Rs. 18.25 crores on Saturday

More Pages: Shaitaan Box Office Collection , Shaitaan Movie Review

