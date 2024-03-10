Recently, the social media was taken by storm with the update on Sajid Nadiadwala pulling off a mega coup by getting Salman Khan and AR Murugadoss together. It has been a month since the news and the discussions around the project refuse to die down as the fans have taken it on them to make ample of posters. Bollywood Hungama has now got another exciting and exclusive scoop on the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Masterstroke: Salman Khan & AR Murugadoss team up for Kick 2 spectacle; to hit theatres Eid 2025

According to our sources close to the development, Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala are reuniting for Kick 2. "While Kick was directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, the sequel will be helmed by AR Murugadoss. Sajid Nadiadwala will be overseeing the entire project as he feels this one has the potential to be the biggest grosser of his production house," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The script is developed by AR Murugadoss and his team. "When Sajid heard the script, the first name that came to his mind was Salman Khan. When the producer took the film to Salman, he loved it and instantly agreed to come on board. The script beautifully leads itself to the world of Kick and will mark the return of Salman Khan as Devi Lal Singh aka. Devil," the source told us further.

The film goes on floors in May 2024 with a small schedule, and the full-fledged shoot will take place from July. Kick 2 is slated to hit the big screen during the Eid 2025 weekend.

