Acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai is set to make his foray into the digital world with a romance-drama series! Known for his heartwarming films like Tanu Weds Manu and Raanjhanaa, Rai aims to bring a fresh perspective to the OTT space, Rai told PTI in an interview on the sidelines of FICCI Frames 2024.

Rai acknowledged the dominance of mystery and thriller genres on OTT platforms. However, he expressed a desire to offer something distinct to viewers. "There are people making fantastic thrillers and mystery series, but I would love to do something different," he stated as per PTI.

While keeping details under wraps, Rai confirmed that his debut series will explore themes of love and drama. "This year you can expect (the show) but I won't reveal much about it. All I can say is, I'll be dealing with romance and drama," he revealed.

Rai admitted a learning curve when it comes to the streaming format. "All the OTT platforms were asking me to make content but I wasn't convinced as it's new (format of storytelling)," he explained. He highlighted the difference between film and series storytelling while speaking about the character development and long-term plot arcs in the latter.

Besides his OTT venture, Rai has a busy year ahead. He's gearing up to direct Tere Ishq Mein, a film reuniting him with actor Dhanush after their successful collaborations in Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. This new project will explore the complexities of love and rage. Rai is also basking in the success of his recent production, the Marathi film Jhimma 2, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2023.

