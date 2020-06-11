With restrictions being lifted from the nation-wide lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, film and TV shootings will soon resume adhering to the government guidelines. Amongst the few films, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga may resume shooting in Hyderabad.

After receiving a go-ahead from the Telangana government and following the guidelines by Producers Guild Of India, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta will begin his 12-day shooting schedule in July in Hyderabad. Confirming the same, he revealed that the team will shoot at Ramoji Film City since they are equipped with all facilities. From the in-house crew to providing hotel service and technical team to the Mumbai team, it has everything that is required within the studio premises which will cut down the safety risks.

The entire ensemble cast will be present for the 10-12 day schedule in Hyderabad. Sanjay Gupta said that the team's well being is of utmost importance. He said that everyone has positively worked hard on the film and is keen on completing the project so that they can present it to the audience soon.

Sanjay Gupta admits working on editing from home along with his production team. But, he added that the team requires another four months from finishing the film to locking the final print of the film.

Mumbai Saga also stars Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Jackie Shroff, Rohit Roy, and Gulshan Grover.

