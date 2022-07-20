Maddock Films is currently on role. The Dinesh Vijan's banner has huge slate of films releasing in 2022 and 2023. With that being said, they are working on their biggest love story yet and have reportedly signed Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. It is yet to be titled and the casting for the leading lady is underway.

Shahid Kapoor to team up with Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films’ biggest love story

As per a report in a media portal, post Jersey's release in April 2022, Shahid Kapoor has picked his next project. He will team up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time for a unique love story. The director for the same is yet to be revealed. The project will be shot in India (Mumbai and Delhi) and multiple European countries. The pre-production has begun and the teams are currently doing the recce. The film will go on floors in last quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has an untitled project with Ali Abbas Zafar. He is also starring in Raj and DK's Amazon Prime Video series Farzi.

Dinesh Vijan is producing Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. He will also be producing John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar starrer Tehran.

