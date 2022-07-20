comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.07.2022 | 9:44 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

Shahid Kapoor to team up with Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films’ biggest love story 

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Maddock Films is currently on role. The Dinesh Vijan's banner has huge slate of films releasing in 2022 and 2023. With that being said, they are working on their biggest love story yet and have reportedly signed Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. It is yet to be titled and the casting for the leading lady is underway.

Shahid Kapoor to team up with Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films' biggest love story 

Shahid Kapoor to team up with Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films’ biggest love story 

As per a report in a media portal, post Jersey's release in April 2022, Shahid Kapoor has picked his next project. He will team up with Dinesh Vijan for the first time for a unique love story. The director for the same is yet to be revealed. The project will be shot in India (Mumbai and Delhi) and multiple European countries. The pre-production has begun and the teams are currently doing the recce. The film will go on floors in last quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor has an untitled project with Ali Abbas Zafar. He is also starring in Raj and DK's Amazon Prime Video series Farzi. 

Dinesh Vijan is producing Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. He will also be producing John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar starrer Tehran.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput unable to find vegetarian food in Sicily; she calls hotel ‘insensitive to dietary requirements’

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kareena Kapoor Khan denies pregnancy…

BTS officially appointed as ambassadors for…

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke on…

SCOOP: Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor to…

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins…

BTS members to appear in another Seoul…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification