comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.07.2022 | 10:54 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Hit - The First Case Shamshera Ek Villain Returns Shabaash Mithu Vikrant Rona
follow us on

Rahul Khanna makes his first foray into fashion, curates exclusive accessories collection for men

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Rahul Khanna has made his foray into the world of fashion. Known for his dapper style and his classic sense of style which has earned him a badge of being one of India’s most suave and well dressed men, Rahul has had a close affinity to the world of fashion from very early on. And now after much anticipation, the actor is official entering the world of fashion by curating an exclusive mens accessories collection for Chokore titled - RKXC.

Rahul Khanna makes his first foray into fashion, curates exclusive accessories collection for men

Rahul Khanna makes his first foray into fashion, curates exclusive accessories collection for men

The brand is best known to deliver a design-led range of accessories that entices both men and women, encompassing a blend of Indian traditional designs which exemplify all things bon chic, bon genre. In a one-of-its-kind initiative, Rahul is doing an exclusive collaboration with actor and style icon Rahul Khanna.

The line conceptualised and curated by Rahul Khanna, reflects the actor's own personal style. This capsule collection comprises a mix of classic, high-calibre, investment pieces such as exquisite silk neckties, classic self-tie bow ties, and pocket squares. The association is a collector’s dream and caters to those individuals who appreciate all things refined, no matter the gender they identify with or conform to.

Speaking about the collection, Rahul Khanna says, "Our pocket squares are made in India, using the most beautiful, locally sourced eri silk and fine linen. All our ties are hand-crafted in Italy by a renowned fabricator that manufactures for some of the world’s most coveted luxury brands. Naturally, I have my favourites, yet, every single product in the line is one that I, myself, would wear. While the products are not inexpensive, we’ve worked to offer them within a highly accessible price range, considering their superb quality.”

ALSO READ: Rahul Khanna bares it all for this photo; says, he wants to share something that he has been ‘keeping under wraps’

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kareena Kapoor Khan denies pregnancy…

BTS officially appointed as ambassadors for…

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke on…

SCOOP: Hrithik Roshan & Ranbir Kapoor to…

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage joins…

BTS members to appear in another Seoul…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification