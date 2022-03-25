Suraj Sharma of Oscar-winning film Life of Pi had been signed on to star alongside legendary actor Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee and Kaveri Seth in the film Gulmohar. The upcoming family drama is currently in production in New Delhi.

Life of Pi star Suraj Sharma to star in family drama Gulmohar alongside Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee and Kaveri Seth

As Deadline reports, Rahul Chittella’s feature directorial debut tracks the final four days, leading up to Holi, of the Batra family as they pack their belongings to move out of their 31-year-old family home. The film interweaves individual storylines of various members of this house, and portrays their interpersonal relationships, as we unfold secrets of the past, tensions of the present and uncertainties of the future.

According to the report, Suraj will play the role of eldest son Aditya who is an independent, self-aware, slightly vulnerable but extremely ambitious character, and who finds himself at the crossroads of his career and a crucial stage in life where he must choose the best approach for himself. Aditya shares a close bond with his biggest confidante and wife, Divya (Kaveri Seth), and has a quiet but admirable relationship with his father, Arun (Manoj Bajpayee). The story showcases how Aditya comes of age, overcoming his reluctance and fears and defining respect and acceptance for oneself and others in this home.

Chalkboard's Vikesh Bhutani is attached as producer alongside Shujaat Saudagar and Chittella, with Chalkboard's Ankita Batra executive producing. Gitika Aggarwal is also producing the film. Siddhartha Khosla, the Emmy-nominated composer behind This Is Us, is presenting the film's original score.

On the work front, Suraj Sharma debuted in 2012 in the Oscar-winning film Life of Pi and portrayed the titular role of Pi Patel. Directed by Ang Lee, the film was adapted from the novel of the same name, and earned Sharma critical acclaim as well as a BAFTA Rising Star Award nomination. The Indian actor currently stars in How I Met Your Mother spinoff series How I Met Your Father, led by Hilary Duff, and has also appeared in God Friended Me, Little America and Homeland.

