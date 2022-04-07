comscore

Kartik Aaryan to feature in an action packed avatar in Shehzada

Bollywood News
By - Subhash K. Jha

Everybody’s favourite Kartik Aaryan is all set to step into virginal territory. For his forthcoming massy entertainer Shehzada directed by Rohit Dhawan, which is currently being shot in Mauritius, Kartik is all set to shoot an elaborate action sequence, never done or seen before.

Kartik Aaryan to feature in an action packed avatar in Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan to feature in an action packed avatar in Shehzada

And that goes for both Kartik and the action genre. While it is all hush-hush at the moment it is reliably learnt that Kartik wants the first action piece of his career to be super-special.

“Months of planning have gone into Kartik Aaryan’s first action sequence in his career. Shehzada’s director Rohit Dhawan has roped in some of the best stunt directors from the world over. Kartik is in a kickass mode. He can’t wait to let the sparks fly,” says a source from the location.

Interestingly action films seem to be making a gigantic comeback this year. In the coming months, we will see Vijay Devarakonda in Liger, Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2, Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera, and Kartik Aaryan in Shehzada embracing the action mode.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan shares heartwarming photo with peg dog Katori as he leaves for work

More Pages: Shehzada Box Office Collection

