Shahid Kapoor confirmed to reunite with Vishal Bhardwaj for action entertainer; Triptii Dimri joins as female lead

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shahid Kapoor confirmed to reunite with Vishal Bhardwaj for action entertainer; Triptii Dimri joins as female lead

The filming will begin soon for the project. However, earlier reports revealed that the shoot will commence in September 2024. 
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sajid Nadiadwala is reuniting the dynamic duo of Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj for a big-screen entertainer under his banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Adding to the excitement, Tripti Dimri will also be a part of this much-anticipated project. It is touted to be the big action commercial entertainer. This untitled film promises to deliver a perfect dose of entertainment for the audiences.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "I'm thrilled to join forces with the genius director, my dear friend Vishal Bhardwaj, and the phenomenal powerhouse Shahid Kapoor! It's an honour to welcome the incredibly gifted Tripti Dimri to the #NGEFamily! -Love #SajidNadiadwala."

Confirming the news, Vishal Bhardwaj expressed, "I'm thrilled to collaborate once again with the incredible Sajid Nadiadwala, one of the finest producers and a dear friend, and the gifted Shahid Kapoor, my trusted talisman. What a delight to have Tripti Dimri, India's National Crush, add her magic to this dream team!"

The filming will begin soon for the project. However, earlier reports revealed that the film is slated to go on floors in September or October 2024 and will be shot extensively in India and the United States. The makers are aiming for a 2025 release.

Previously, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj have worked together on Kaminey and Haider.

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala has a packed slate with several high-profile projects in the pipeline. Sikandar, starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is currently on floors, and the producer is gearing up to start shooting for Housefull 5 in the UK in September. Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Devaa on Valentine's Day weekend.

