Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur are set to collaborate for the first time in an upcoming musical love story produced by the acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film, which has generated considerable interest, now has a title, drawing a connection to a popular Bollywood romantic anthem.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mrunal Thakur’s next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali titled Tum Hi Ho: Report

Film Titled Tum Hi Ho – A Nod to Iconic Romance

The film’s title, Tum Hi Ho, resonates with audiences familiar with the hit track from Aashiqui 2 (2013). A source close to the development revealed to Hindustan Times: “The film is a love story, and the makers have named it Tum Hi Ho. The title resonates with love as it comes from one of the most iconic romantic tracks in Hindi.” The connection to Aashiqui 2 highlights the film’s emotional depth, suggesting that Tum Hi Ho will explore the themes of romance and music in an impactful way.

Shooting to Continue in Uttarakhand

The film, directed by Ravi Udyawar, has been in production since May 2023. According to reports, the next schedule of filming will take place in the picturesque state of Uttarakhand. The source further added, “The team will be heading to Uttarakhand towards the end of September and will be stationed there for a while in October for the next leg of the shoot. Siddhant and Mrunal will be joining the shoot there along with the rest of the team.”

Siddhant and Mrunal to Play Musicians in a Contemporary Romance

Tum Hi Ho is set in a contemporary world and will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur portraying musicians. The film promises to be a romantic drama, supported by soulful compositions. As both actors play musicians, music is expected to be a central element in the narrative.

While Tum Hi Ho continues production, Siddhant Chaturvedi is occupied with the promotions of his action film Yudhra. He is also working on Dhadak 2 alongside Triptii Dimri, which is slated for release later this year. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur has a packed schedule with major upcoming projects, including Son of Sardar 2 with Ajay Devgn and a new film directed by David Dhawan alongside Varun Dhawan.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi to headline Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next production: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.