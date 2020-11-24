Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 24.11.2020 | 7:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, says, “Excited for the rest of my life”

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram to share a picture of Ruchikaa Kapoor to announce that he has been engaged. The Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor recently announced his relationship with her and his social media is flooded with congratulatory messages. He had recently shared a picture with her saying that the fans don’t need to morph pictures anymore.

Shaheer Sheikh gets engaged to girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor, says, “Excited for the rest of my life”

Holding her hand in the picture, Ruchikaa is seen laughing while a ring flashes on her fingers. Shaheer wrote, “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai”. All his friends from the television industry have been pouring in all the love for the happy couple. Take a look at the picture that he shared.

Congratulations, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor!

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh says Rhea Sharma brought Abir to life by being Mishti

 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

"Bharti should know young girls look up to…

"Your talent should be your drug," Shekhar…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa sent to…

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted…

Pratik Gandhi's next is a Gujarati romantic…

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal move into a new…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification