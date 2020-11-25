Bollywood Hungama

Anoushka Shankar nominated for Best Global Music Album at 2021 Grammys

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The 2021 Grammys nominations are out and Sitarist, composer, producer Anoushka Shankar is amongst the noted names. The nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 24. The eligibility period for award recognition was between September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020.

Anoushka Shankar nominated for Best Global Music Alum at 2021 Grammys

Anoushka Shankar has bagged a nomination in the Best Global Music Album category. Reacting to her nod, she tweeted, "We did it! I can’t believe Love Letters has been nominated for a Grammy!!! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey both within and behind the music. Love you so much!!!"

Her EP 'Love Letters', released earlier in 2020, is a collection of songs about love, heartbreak, and healing. It features artists such as Ibeyi Alev Lenz, Shilpa Rao, and Ayanna Witter-Johnson. She has received six Grammy Award nominations, previously.

The 2021 Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah and is set to air on January 31.

