It was earlier during the lockdown when actress Kriti Sanon had recited a heartbreaking poem on the issue of domestic violence and came in support of all the victims. Making her voice count once again, Kriti took to social media to share a video where she sheds light on the increasing cases of domestic violence in the country amidst lockdown.

Giving further deets, the actress shared that the National Commission for Women is organising a 3-day virtual discussion on the subject of 'India Against Abuse on Women' from the 25th to 27th November where the Commission aims to bring together organisations and individuals for an inclusive discourse around ways to curb abuse against women and girls across the country.

In her video, Sanon said, "While we all have been in the middle of this pandemic, the rate of reported cases of domestic violence and gender based harassment have really been increasing and it's worrisome. I feel it's extremely important for all of us to come together and eliminate this issue from its deep root. If you're someone who's going through or has gone through any form of domestic violence or harassment, or if you know someone who's going through something like that, please don't hold back. Come forward, report, register a complaint on the website of the National Commission for Women."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen portraying the role of a surrogate for the very first time in her next Mimi. She will also star in the much anticipated Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.

