ACA & G.OTT Awards 2024 will be held on Sunday, October 6th, 2024, at the BIFF Theater of the Busan Cinema Center in South Korea.

Netflix India’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, hailed as a groundbreaking masterpiece, has secured nominations in two categories at the prestigious 29th Busan International Film Festival (Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 2024) for Best OTT Original and Best Original Song for ‘Sakal Ban.’ This achievement marks a significant milestone for Indian storytelling on the global stage as it is the only Indian title to be nominated in the two categories. ACA & G.OTT Awards 2024 will be held on Sunday, October 6th, 2024, at the BIFF Theater of the Busan Cinema Center in South Korea.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar nominated at Busan International Film Festival 2024; Sanjay Leela Bhansali says, “I’m grateful”

Produced by Bhansali Productions and directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features a stellar cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. This saga captivated audiences with a poignant tale of forbidden love and duty. The series' music, a masterful composition by Bhansali himself, enhances its emotional depth and grandeur, with each song adding a rich, evocative layer to the storytelling and elevating the overall cinematic experience.

Expressing his heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming appreciation of the series, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali says, “It’s an honour to be nominated for the Asia Contents Awards. I’m grateful to the jury and the audiences for this incredible recognition.”

Adding another feather to its cap, Netflix has garnered a total of 23 nominations building on its momentum from last year’s win (Best Series & Best Actress) for the critically acclaimed series Scoop.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.