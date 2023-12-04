comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV to his car collection; becomes first celebrity owner in India

Shah Rukh Khan, Hyundai's longtime brand ambassador, welcomes his first electric vehicle.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Shah Rukh Khan, the undisputed King of Bollywood, is known for his larger-than-life persona and luxurious lifestyle. So, when it comes to cars, you'd expect his garage to be filled with roaring engines and opulent interiors. But in a surprising move, Khan has chosen to embrace the future by welcoming the sleek, futuristic Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV into his royal collection.

This isn't just any ordinary car purchase. Khan, a Hyundai brand ambassador since 1998, has been at the forefront of promoting the company. Now, as the Ioniq 5 ushers in Hyundai's electric revolution in India, it's fitting that Khan leads the charge as its first celebrity owner. Interestingly, the single fully loaded variant is priced Rs 45.95 lakhs.

Speaking of King Khan’s car collection, the full details are shrouded in secrecy. However, whispers of a Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge (worth a cool Rs 10 crore!) and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class hint at his penchant for luxury.

Coming to the professional front, the 58-year-old actor made a comeback earlier this year after four years with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial was released in January. Later, Khan was seen headlining Atlee Kumar’s September release, Jawan. Both films created several box office records.

Now, he is awaiting the release of Dunki, a film by Rajkumar Hirani. It is slated to release on December 21. Besides Khan, it will star Taapsee Pannu, Anil Grover, Vikram Kochhar and Boman Irani. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal will be seen playing a pivotal role.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

