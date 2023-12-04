comscore
Dunki Drop 4 to release tomorrow; makers to unveil trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Dunki Drop 4 to release tomorrow; makers to unveil trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Dunki Drop 4 to release tomorrow; makers to unveil trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

So far, the makers have released a teaser and two tracks from Dunki.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After treating the audience with Dunki Drop 1, Dunki Drop 2 'Lutt Putt Gaya,' and Dunki Drop 3 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se,' the makers are now gearing up for Dunki Drop 4. Amid the rising excitement for the trailer, here comes the good news that the Dunki Drop 4 is most likely to be released tomorrow, December 5th.

Dunki Drop 4 to release tomorrow; makers to unveil trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Dunki Drop 4 to release tomorrow; makers to unveil trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer

As per the source close to the project, "Dunki Drop 4 will give glimpses into the much-discussed plot of the film, unravelling more beautiful moments from this heart-warming story. The audiences are going to be in for a treat as they are to end the year with one of the most endearing films, perfect for families to come together and enjoy.

The countdown for the Dunki Drop 4 trailer has begun. While people have already seen a glimpse of Raju sir’s world of humour and heart-filled stories, Dunki Drop 4 is sure to encourage you to bring your loved ones and families together this December!

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.

Also Read: Dunki: Javed Akhtar reveals Rajkumar Hirani requested him to write Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’

More Pages: Dunki Box Office Collection

