Bollywood’s versatile heartthrob Vicky Kaushal steps into a magical new avatar in Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming fantasy drama, Ek Jaadugar. The first look poster dropped yesterday, and it's already casting a spell on fans and cinephiles alike.

Ek Jaadugar first look: Vicky Kaushal wields magic in Shoojit Sircar’s fantasy drama

A Magical Makeover for Vicky Kaushal

The poster features Vicky Kaushal in an enchanting magician’s get-up — a rich green velvet suit adorned with intricate embroidery, a flamboyant emerald bowtie, and a tall top hat with a green feather. His dramatic curled mustache and mischievous glint evoke the classic illusionist charm, blending vintage flair with cinematic elegance.

He holds a glowing wand with a burst of blue light, seemingly conjuring a swirling green crystal orb that floats above his palm. Surrounding him are visual cues straight out of a magician’s playbook — a white dove mid-flight, a rabbit leaping from a hat, and playing cards soaring through the air. The entire scene is set against a vintage circus or theatre backdrop, complete with velvet curtains, heightening the fantastical tone of the film.

Fans are already buzzing about Vicky’s never-seen-before avatar. Social media is flooded with comments praising his magical makeover, with many wondering if the film leans more toward fantasy, drama, or a heartwarming tale wrapped in illusion. With Shoojit Sircar at the helm, expectations are high for a unique storytelling experience that blends realism with whimsy.

Speaking of the professional front, Vicky is currently basking in Chhaava's success. The historical drama, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films, received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. It also featured Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, Akshay Khanna as the antagonist, and Viineet Kumar Singh in a supporting role.

Coming to the upcoming projects of Vicky, besides Ek Jaadugar, he also has a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, titled Love & War.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali plans massive Pan-India release of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal’s Love & War

More Pages: Ek Jaadugar Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.