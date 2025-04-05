Excel Entertainment is keeping anticipation high for its upcoming action thriller, Ground Zero. After unveiling a gripping teaser that was widely well-received, the makers have been steadily adding to the intrigue with striking new posters. Now, in the latest reveal, a brand-new poster has been dropped, confirming that the much-awaited trailer will arrive on April 7.

Emraan Hashmi stands tall in Ground Zero’s new poster against a war-torn wall

Starring Emraan Hashmi as BSF Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, Ground Zero is inspired by true events and showcases a high-stakes military operation. With each update, the excitement surrounding the film continues to grow, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Adding to the authenticity, the grand trailer launch will be attended by Real BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, alongside Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, and the film’s makers. The presence of a real-life officer further deepens the film’s immersive experience and reinforces its commitment to realism.

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

With the trailer just days away, the countdown to Ground Zero has officially begun. The film is all set to hit cinemas on April 25, 2025.

