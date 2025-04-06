.The actress had recently skipped an IPL event to be by her mother’s side following a critical stroke.

In heartbreaking news from the world of entertainment, actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away on Sunday after a brief period of hospitalization. She had been undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Bandra following a severe stroke in March. While several media outlets have confirmed the sad demise, the Fernandez family is yet to issue an official statement.

Jacqueline Fernandez grieves the demise of her mother Kim Fernandez after she passes away in Mumbai

Kim Fernandez had been battling serious health complications since the stroke that occurred during the last week of March. She was urgently admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital, where she had remained under close medical supervision. In light of her mother’s deteriorating condition, Jacqueline had opted out of a scheduled IPL performance in Guwahati, ahead of the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, to be by her side. At the time, a source close to the actress was quoted in a report by Hindustan Times, saying, “Jacqueline's mother is still in the ICU and recovering, as the family waits for updates from the doctors. During this difficult time, Jacqueline has chosen to stay by her mother's side and will unfortunately miss the IPL performance.”

Known to be extremely close to her mother, Jacqueline has often credited Kim Fernandez for being her emotional anchor and support system. The two shared a strong bond, and Jacqueline has previously spoken about the influence her mother has had on her life and career. The actress, who is usually active on social platforms, has understandably stayed away from public interactions in the past few weeks as she is believed to be spending time with her family during this challenging time.

Further details regarding the final rites and any public statement from Jacqueline or her representatives are still awaited.

We at Bollywood Hungama, offer our heartfelt condolences to Jacqueline Fernandez and her family.

