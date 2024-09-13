The announcement of epic saga titled Love And War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, has indeed created a stir. Ever since the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has been announced, everyone has been eagerly waiting to hear more about the film. Interestingly, a major update has just dropped as the makers have locked the release for the same on March 20 2026 and from what we hear, the date has been carefully chosen by them.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal starrer Love and War to release on March 20, 2026

Amid the rising anticipation for Love And War, the makers have decided to lock in on March 20, 2026, because it falls during the biggest holiday stretch, coinciding with major festivals. With this, the film will benefit from the longest holiday period, with major festivals like Ramzan, Ram Navmi, and Gudi Padwa following one after the other. This is indeed the best time to release the biggest film, allowing the audience to enjoy it throughout the holiday season, reveal sources.

Readers would be aware that the film has created much uproar mainly because it marks the biggest collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. While Sanjay has worked with Ranbir in the past, the duo had a fallout after the latter’s debut Saawariya (2007) and now after over a decade and half, the duo has decided to reunite for a film.

Meanwhile, this marks the second venture of real-life couple Ranbir and Alia after their fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra. While Ranbir and Alia both have shared screen space with Kaushal in different movies, namely, Sanju and Raazi, this not only features the trio for the first time, but it will also see Bhansali working with Kaushal for the first time. Considering all this, the anticipation for Love & War is at an all time high.

