Exactly a week ago, Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Sikandar was released and it failed to meet the expectations of most viewers. Instead of defending the star’s choices, his huge fan base began voicing their displeasure about Sikandar and Salman Khan’s recent choice of films. They began making various trends on X (formerly Twitter), hoping that Salman Khan would pay attention to them. And as luck would have it, Salman Khan found out about the fan’s woes. A meeting took place yesterday, on April 5, where some fans were able to meet the superstar.

EXCLUSIVE: Fans meet Salman Khan post Sikandar’s debacle; request the star to work with Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The meeting was attended by Salman Khan, his manager Jordy Patel, business head Vikram Tanwar and fans. The fans openly voiced their displeasure about Sikandar and that his other recent films have not been up to the mark. They also showed their trends on X and how they have been incessantly tweeting as they care for him big time and want him to make better choices.”

The source added, “Salman was moved by the love and care from his fans. He confessed that from the nascent stage, he felt something was off about Sikandar and that it was not the way a big film should be made. However, he promised that he would now do films that would make his fans happy.”

The source continued, “Regarding Sikandar, the fans complained that not just content but even the marketing was below par. They confessed that when they complained to Sajid Nadiadwala’s team about the film being leaked on the day of release, the fans got a feeling that the producer’s team didn’t take it very seriously. The fans were also upset with the insulting tweets made by Warda Nadiadwala to the fans. Screenshots of the tweets were shown to Salman.”

The source further stated, “The fans requested Salman Khan to do films with credible directors like Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, who have given blockbusters to Salman in the past and with whom the star has a very good bond. They further requested that, just like Pooja Dadlani acts as a bridge between Shah Rukh Khan and his fans, Salman Khan should also have someone proactive in his team to keep him informed about fan messages and feedback. This person should also be available to pass on the message of Salman to the fans.”

The source signed off by saying, “Salman Khan promised to take all these aspects into consideration. The meeting lasted for an hour. It's unprecedented to see a star of this stature meeting the fans in this manner and listening to their woes. Yet again, Salman Khan proves that he’s a one-of-a-kind star. With this correct approach, there’s no doubt that he’s going to bounce back with a bang. It's only a matter of time.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan’s DIE-HARD fan opens up after Sikandar’s debacle: “The audience in my show was laughing. Woh dekh kar dil ko chubb raha tha; we fail to understand why Salman can’t realize (that he’s going wrong). He must take a break”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.