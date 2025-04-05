Laapataa Ladies writer Biplab Goswami SLAMS plagiarism claims, shares proof of originality: “The story, the dialogues, the characters, and the scenes all stem from years of research and honest reflection”

Biplab Goswami, the screenwriter behind the acclaimed Bollywood film Laapataa Ladies, has firmly denied allegations of plagiarism that have recently cast a shadow over the movie’s reputation. Responding to claims that the film bears striking similarities to the 2019 Arabic short film Burqa City, Goswami presented documented proof of his script’s originality, asserting that the story was conceived and registered years before the controversy emerged.

The Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies, which was India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, has been under scrutiny after social media users pointed out parallels between its plot and that of Burqa City. Both stories revolve around mistaken identities due to veiled attire—ghunghats in the Indian film and burqas in the Arabic short—leading to accusations that the former borrowed heavily from the latter. The debate intensified earlier this week, with some netizens labeling the film as unoriginal and questioning its credibility as an Oscar contender.

In a detailed statement shared on social media, Goswami addressed the accusations head-on. “Our story, characters, and dialogues are 100% original,” he wrote. “The screenplay for Laapataa Ladies was developed over many years, with a detailed synopsis registered under the working title Two Brides with the Screenwriters Association on July 3, 2014—well before Burqa City was released in 2019.” To bolster his defense, he released registration documents as evidence, emphasizing that the narrative stemmed from extensive research into gender dynamics and rural Indian life.

Goswami argued that the concept of mistaken identities due to veils is a timeless storytelling trope, used by literary giants like Shakespeare and Tagore, and not exclusive to any single work. “The allegations of plagiarism are baseless,” he continued. “They undermine not just my efforts as a writer but the hard work of the entire team that brought this film to life.” He highlighted the unique characters, setting, and social commentary in Laapataa Ladies as distinct from any supposed inspiration.

The controversy has stirred mixed reactions online. While some fans have rallied behind Goswami, praising the film’s heartfelt execution and cultural resonance, others remain skeptical, pointing to specific scenes—like a police station sequence—that echo moments in Burqa City. This isn’t the first time Laapataa Ladies has faced such claims; last year, filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan suggested its premise resembled his 1999 telefilm Ghunghat Ke Pat Khol. However, no official response from director Kiran Rao or producer Aamir Khan has been issued regarding the latest allegations.

Released in March 2024, Laapataa Ladies earned widespread acclaim for its blend of humor and poignant social critique, securing 10 awards at the IIFA 2025. Despite failing to make the Oscar shortlist, the film—produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios—continues to be celebrated for its performances by Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastav.

