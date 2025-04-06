To amp up the entertainment quotient of their upcoming comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf, the makers have decided to add two brand-new songs to the film’s soundtrack. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, the time-loop wedding comedy is now set to hit theatres on May 9, instead of its original April 10 release date.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi to shoot new songs for Bhool Chuk Maaf: Report

New Songs to Add Energy & Charm

According to a report by Mid-Day, director Karan Sharma and producer Dinesh Vijan felt that adding two more songs would enhance the mass appeal and musical energy of the film, which follows Rajkummar Rao’s character reliving the same day—his wedding eve—over and over again.

A source close to the production revealed: “Of the two songs, Rajkummar and Wamiqa filmed one on March 29 at a studio in Mira Road. A set replicating a small-town street was constructed for this upbeat number.” This track is being described as a vibrant, peppy promotional song composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with choreography by Vijay Ganguly and styling by Sheetal Sharma.

Romance in Varanasi: Second Song Set for Mid-April Shoot

The team is currently prepping for the second song, which will be shot in Varanasi, the film’s primary setting. Slated to be filmed in mid-April, this track will have a “romantic bachelorette party” vibe, perfectly complementing the wedding theme of the story. The chemistry between Rajkummar and Wamiqa is expected to be a highlight of the sequence.

Why the Release Was Postponed

The update on these additional songs comes just days after the announcement that Bhool Chuk Maaf had been postponed to May 9. Initially scheduled for release on April 10, the makers decided to delay the film to avoid a clash with a crowded release calendar. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the original release week featured films like Sunny Deol’s Jaat and Phule, Salman Khan’s Sikandar (March 30), Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2 (April 18), and Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero (April 25).

