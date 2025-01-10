comscore
Shah Rukh Khan turns down Chamunda; sets eyes on a unique project with Maddock and Amar Kaushik

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan turns down Chamunda; sets eyes on a unique project with Maddock and Amar Kaushik

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the historic success of Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik had a closed-door meeting with Shah Rukh Khan to discuss the possibility of a collaboration. Ever since then, Dinoo and Amar met SRK with multiple subjects - ranging from horror comedy to fantasy and even adventure films to check his interest on the genre he is inclined towards.

One of the subjects that Maddock had offered to Shah Rukh Khan was Chamunda, which is slated to release in 2026. According to our highly placed sources, Shah Rukh Khan was offered the lead role in Chamunda, as the film plays a key role in shaping the future of their horror-comedy universe. "With Amar Kaushik at the helm, Maddock was bullish on casting Shah Rukh Khan for Chamunda with Alia Bhatt. But things didn't pan out as expected," a source informed Bollywood Hungama.

The source added, "Shah Rukh Khan didn't want to enter an already established universe and rather start a new world with Maddock and Amar Kaushik. He has asked the duo to come to him with something fresh and explore a genre never done before. The two are now exploring new names for Chamunda and hoping to team up with Shah Rukh Khan in a couple of years on something fresh."

The source also informs us that Chamunda was the first of the many subjects offered by Dinesh Vijan to SRK, but things didn't align.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan leave fans mesmerized as they drop new pic from their DYAVOL photoshoot

