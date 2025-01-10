Deepika Padukone has always been an active advocate of mental health and recently she expressed her ‘shock’ over a statement made by L&T Chairman.

Known for advocating mental health concerns, actress Deepika Padukone has never shied away from showcasing her support towards such causes. Recently, the actress expressed ‘shock’ over a statement made by a senior official from a multinational major about being workaholic. The actress took to social media to share her reaction when she came across the statement made by L&T Chairman, S. N. Subrahmanyan as he expressed his desire to make employees work on all seven days.

Deepika Padukone slams L&T Chairman asking ‘employees to work on Sunday’; reacts to company’s clarification statement, saying, “They made it worse….”

Deepika Padukone calls out S. N. Subrahmanyan by sharing a post on social media

While the L&T Chairman made a statement about making employees work on Sundays, he received severe backlash from many social media users including actress Deepika Padukone. The actress reposted the statement made by Subrahmanyan during a recent event which was originally shared by Faye D’Souza on her social media feed. Sharing her reaction to his comments, Padukone wrote, “Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements”. The actress also shared a hashtag that read, “mental health matters”.

L&T Chairman’s statement that sparked this controversy

The Chairman was seen clarifying on the reason behind his employees working on Saturday, which is not a common practice among multinationals and conglomerates. He said, “I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy because I work on Sundays”. He had added, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you look at your wife? Come on, get to the office and start working,” which drew further flak and criticism and was slammed for being misogynistic.

Deepika Padukone reacts to L&T clarification

Followed by the outcry on social media regarding Subrahmanyan’s statement, the company Larson & Turbo issued an official statement defending his comments. It read, “At L&T, nation-building is at the core of our mandate. For over eight decades, we have been shaping India's infrastructure, industries, and technological capabilities. We believe this is India’s decade, a time demanding collective dedication and effort to drive progress and realise our shared vision of becoming a developed nation. The Chairman’s remarks reflect this larger ambition, emphasizing that extraordinary outcomes require extraordinary effort. At L&T, we remain committed to fostering a culture where passion, purpose, and performance drive us forward.”

Upset over the same, the actress reposted this on her Instagram story and commented on it saying, “And they just made it worse….”

About Deepika Padukone and mental health

Readers would be aware that the actress has always been open about her struggles and challenges when she was diagnosed with depression. Deepika Padukone is not only an advocate of mental health, but she also started the Live, Love, Laugh foundation in 2015 to create awareness on the subject in India. Apart from that, the actress has undertaken several different campaigns to help people who are suffering from anxiety, depression, and other kinds of mental health issues.

