Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.07.2019 | 6:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan to team up for Rajkumar Hirani’s next?

BySubhash K. Jha

For all the fans of Shah Rukh Khan who have been waiting with bated-breath to know which film the Superstar will sign next, here is news to gladden the heart. SRK zeroed in on a number of interesting scripts (or perhaps, we should not be using the term ‘zeroed in’ considering the fate of SRK’s last release Zero). Among them is a film to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Shah Rukh Khan to team up Raj Kumar Hirani next

If things had gone as per plan Shah Rukh would have been Hirani’s Munnabhai. Yes, that’s right. SRK was the original choice to play Munnabhai while Vivek Oberoi was chosen to play Munnabhai’s friend Circuit. But SRK was not enthused by Munnabhai and the project went to Sanjay Dutt.

While Hirani has done two major films Aamir Khan, it is Shah Rukh that Hirani has been absolutely to work with. It looks like this dream team will rock the silver screen together. Sources say Shah Rukh has liked an idea that Hirani has come up with. And it’s being developed….the idea and a collaboration that could take Shah Rukh’s career to the next level.

Also Read: Travel Diaries: Shah Rukh Khan lands at Maldives airport with wife Gauri Khan and children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam Khan

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Taapsee Pannu's two films Mission Mangal and…

#NotMyDeepika trends on Twitter after…

SCOOP: Jacqueline Fernandez approached for…

Pooja Bhatt spills the beans on what she…

Sanjay Dutt can’t wait to start Munnabhai…

Ranveer Singh earns Dubai star alongside…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification