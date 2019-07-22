Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.07.2019 | 6:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Salman Khan to produce a film on marriage halls; film to go on floors in October

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan, who has quite a handful of projects in his kitty, both as an actor and as a producer, is all set to produce another film. He is currently shooting for the third instalment of his blockbuster franchise, Dabangg 3. The movie has been creating quite a lot of buzz since its announcement and the pictures and videos from the sets have only managed to increase the fans’ anticipation for the film. He is also producing reality shows on television like The Kapil Sharma Show and Nach Baliye 9.

Salman Khan to produce a film on marriage halls; film to go on floors in October

If the reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will next be seen producing a film revolving around the story of a marriage hall. The movie has been tentatively titled as Bulbul Marriage Hall. The plot essentially revolves around two brothers and is set in Delhi. The cast is yet to be finalised and the movie is reported to go on floors sometime in October.

Marking his onscreen reunion with Prabhu Dheva as his director, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20 with Sonakshi Sinha as Salman’s leading lady.

Also Read: CUTENESS OVERLOAD: Salman Khan recreates the ‘bean-bag moment’ with nephews Ahil and Yohan

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Salman Khan turns brand ambassador for…

SCOOP: Jacqueline Fernandez approached for…

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is 60% complete,…

Arbaaz Khan assures that there is NOTHING…

Amid Khandaani Shafakhana promotions,…

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to romance Mahesh…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification