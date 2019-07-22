Salman Khan to produce a film on marriage halls; film to go on floors in October

Salman Khan, who has quite a handful of projects in his kitty, both as an actor and as a producer, is all set to produce another film. He is currently shooting for the third instalment of his blockbuster franchise, Dabangg 3. The movie has been creating quite a lot of buzz since its announcement and the pictures and videos from the sets have only managed to increase the fans’ anticipation for the film. He is also producing reality shows on television like The Kapil Sharma Show and Nach Baliye 9.

If the reports are to be believed, Salman Khan will next be seen producing a film revolving around the story of a marriage hall. The movie has been tentatively titled as Bulbul Marriage Hall. The plot essentially revolves around two brothers and is set in Delhi. The cast is yet to be finalised and the movie is reported to go on floors sometime in October.

Marking his onscreen reunion with Prabhu Dheva as his director, Dabangg 3 is slated to release on December 20 with Sonakshi Sinha as Salman’s leading lady.

