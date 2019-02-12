Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.02.2019 | 10:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gully Boy Sonchiriya Thackeray Uri Total Dhamaal Luka Chuppi
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan to team up for Inspector Ghalib with Madhur Bhandarkar?

/00:00 00:00

Listen to this article in audio

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan is still smarting from his Zero failure and has pulled himself out from Rakesh Sharma’s biopic Saare Jahan Se Acha. Moving on, he is reading lots of scripts currently and is taking his time to deliberate on what project to do next. According to recent reports, one of the scripts he is reading currently is Madhur Bhandarkar’s Inspector Ghalib. The film has been announced a few months ago and it revolves around a sand mafia in Uttar Pradesh and an inspector who helps nab them.  Interestingly, SRK has played a bootlegging mafia king in Raees.

It is touted that SRK has shown interest in the movie and there is a lot of back and forth that is happening over the project. There were reports that Sushant Singh Rajput was once considered for the project.

Shah Rukh Khan has been chasing box office success for a while now. It is extremely important for him to deliver on the same and therefore he is seen to be very careful with what movies he wants to do from now on. With movies like Fan and Zero he took a chance by playing unconventional roles but now it is said that he wants to stick to the routine ones.

Madhur too has not had any luck at the BO with his last few films being a string of flops. Shah Rukh Khan and Madhur seem to have a common ground here. Stay tuned to find out more about the film.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar DENIES teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan for DON 3 (Read details inside)

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Bhumi Pednekar's private collection from her…

Saif Ali Khan to be a part of Sushant Singh…

Salman Khan - Shah Rukh Khan in Sanjay Leela…

Farhan Akhtar DENIES teaming up with Shah…

Shah Rukh Khan turns SINGER for Kolkata…

Shah Rukh Khan will NEVER work with Akshay…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Lastest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification