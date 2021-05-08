Bollywood Hungama

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali reinitiate talks for Izhaar; Shah Rukh to play a man who cycles to Norway for love

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali created magic on screen almost two decades ago with Devdas. But ever since, they have never worked together in a film. But sources say they were very close to reuniting on screen on several films. SLB had offered SRK both Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat but talks fell through. In fact, there were also rumours that the director wanted to cast Salman Khan and Shah Rukh together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 2. That also never materialised. Then, there was the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic that SLB was producing. So there have been a few misses for the actor-director duo.

Now, we hear that Bhansali is keen on putting back one of his romantic sagas back on the floors. While the director is busy setting up his web series Heera Mandi, starring Sonakshi Sinha, that was also in the works for years now, he has approached SRK with another version of a script he had written titled Izhaar.

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Izhaar was a film that Bhansali wanted to do with SRK around four years ago. It's a love story revolving around this couple - an Indian man and a Norwegian girl. It's based on the real life story of the guy who cycled all the way to Norway for love. Bhansali wanted to adapt that into a screenplay and has reworked the script again for SRK's persual. Now it needs to be seen if Shah Rukh green lights it this time around." Or will it be yet another miss for the two? Watch this space.

Also Read: ‘Seeti Maar’ composer DSP reveals he would like to recreate THIS Mahesh Babu song for Shah Rukh Khan

