Last Updated 08.05.2021 | 12:02 PM IST

Mother-daughter duo Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan to auction their personal items for charity

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mother-daughter duo Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan will be coming together on the occasion of Mother's Day for a virtual charity event. The duo has shared their personal closets for a pop-up charity sale for animal care.

Talking to a tabloid, Soha said that clearing of closets is a concrete way to help raise funds. She said that it is also their bit for environmental conservation. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Pataudi Trust and World For All- an NGO who works towards animal welfare.

Sharmila Tagore further said that their combined pieces would save about 8,46,527.92 litres of water and 2,070.68 kg of carbon. The estimates will be calculated using an environmental footprint calculator.

Soha Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore will auction off a versatile range of pieces, from Armanis to cocktail dresses to fun T-shirts. The items will be available on Salt Scout and buyers will be able to see their contribution to carbon saving on their purchase.

ALSO READ: Picture of Inaaya Kemmu staring at grandmother Sharmila Tagore’s movie poster goes viral 

