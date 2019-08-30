Bollywood Hungama

Shah Rukh Khan jokes about Bard of Blood actor Emraan Hashmi’s serial kisser image

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Emraan Hashmi has been seen less frequently on the screen as the actor wants to choose his projects wisely. He wants to play diverse characters and is taking his time choosing good scripts. The actor will soon be making his digital debut with the Netflix series Bard of Blood. He will be playing an ex-RAW agent who is called back for a special mission. This is the first time in his career that Emraan is playing an out-and-out action role– the role of a spy fighting behind the scenes for the safety of his own men and, along the way, how he addresses some of his own unfinished business.

Shah Rukh Khan jokes about Bard of Blood actor Emraan Hashmi’s serial kisser image

The series is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. Teasing Emraan Hashmi, the Raees actor had said that Bard of Blood will help Hashmi transform his image from a serial kisser to a serial killer. He also said that initially, they were joking about how Emraan’s image is going to turn a serial kisser to a serious kicker.

Based on a book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqui, Bard of Blood follows Kabir, an erstwhile hostage rescue specialist, formerly a part of the Indian intelligence, as he races against time on a mission to save his country Hashmi then teams up with Sobhita Dhulipala and Vineet Kumar to rescue the spies while also dealing with his past.

The show will be launched on September 27, 2019, only on Netflix. All episodes of the series will be launched at the same time exclusively on Netflix to 151 million users across 190 countries.

Also Read: Bard Of Blood: Emraan Hashmi says he got engrossed in the world of Kabir Anand

