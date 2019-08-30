Prakash Javedekar, the lately appointed Minister of Information & Broadcasting, is keen to get a better understanding of the workings of the Mumbai film industry. On August 31, Mr Javedkar who has taken over from Rajyavardhan Rathore, will be involved in a meet-and-greet session with the who’s who of the film industry in Mumbai.

Prasoon Joshi who is one of the entertainment industry leading luminaries and also the current chairperson of the censor board, has been given the responsibility of inviting the movers and shakers to meet the new I & B minister.

A source from the Government says Mr Javedkar will be monitoring and interacting closely with the film industry, “Cinema and its denizen are very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart. Since his second term as Prime Minister Mr Modi has been interacting regularly with representative the film industry. Mr Javedkar is expected to seek out more avenues for a healthy and productive interaction with the film industry,” says the source.

Invitees at the interaction session with the I & B minister: Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan,among others.