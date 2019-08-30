Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.08.2019 | 11:15 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

New I & B Minister Prakash Javedekar to meet industry’s bigwigs on Saturday

BySubhash K. Jha

Prakash Javedekar, the lately appointed Minister of Information & Broadcasting, is keen to get a better understanding of the workings of the Mumbai film industry. On August 31, Mr Javedkar who has taken over from Rajyavardhan Rathore, will be involved in a meet-and-greet session with the who’s who of the film industry in Mumbai.

New I & B Minister Prakash Javedekar to meet industry’s bigwigs on Saturday

Prasoon Joshi who is one of the entertainment industry leading luminaries and also the current chairperson of the censor board, has been given the responsibility of inviting the movers and shakers to meet the new I & B minister.

A source from the Government says Mr Javedkar will be monitoring and interacting closely with the film industry, “Cinema and its denizen are very close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart. Since his second term as Prime Minister Mr Modi has been interacting regularly with representative the film industry. Mr Javedkar is expected to seek out more avenues for a healthy and productive interaction with the film industry,” says the source.

Invitees at the interaction session with the I & B minister: Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan,among others.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Farah Khan opens up about brother Sajid Khan…

Here’s how Sara Ali Khan’s viral pictures…

Parineeti Chopra talks about choosing…

Here’s what Saif Ali Khan has to say about…

Ileana D’Cruz and rumoured boyfriend Andrew…

Dhvani Bhanushali's 'Vaaste' crosses 500…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification