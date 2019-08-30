Bollywood Hungama

“You’re only capable enough to write your dad’s cheques and nothing else,” says Karan Deol as he opens up about being bullied in school

Bollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Deol is all set to make his debut opposite Sahher Bambaa in his father’s directorial venture Pal Pal Dil Ke PaasIn a recent interview, the actor spoke about his childhood memories of school and what the flip side of being a star kid is. 

Read his full statement below:

The first memory I have of school was when in 1st grade, we had a sports competition and I was taking part in a race. I was standing there when suddenly a few older boys surrounded me. One of them lifted me up, and in front of everyone, smacked me down. He then asked me, ‘Are you sure you’re Sunny Deol’s son? You can’t even fight back’. I was so embarrassed.

It didn’t get any easier from there. Most kids would either judge me or make fun of me, and even the teachers were the same. Once when I didn’t do well in an assignment, in the middle of the class, a teacher came up to me and said, ‘You’re only capable enough to write your dad’s cheques and nothing else.’ I was heartbroken…

My mom was my only support through all of this, she’d keep telling me, ‘They’re saying these things because that’s how they are as people, it says nothing about you.’ And that kept me going. It was tough but I had to stand up for myself, and answer back instead of giving up and backing down. I had to understand that no one else, but only I had the right to decide my worth. 

I think my turning point was when my school was hosting a talent competition, and I decided to take part. I realised that this was a chance to prove myself. I spent night after night, preparing a rap — because that’s the only thing I knew I was good at. On the day, I remember walking up on that stage, and there was a sea of people, with all eyes on me.

But I took a deep breath, and performed my heart out. All the years of being bullied, of being ridiculed, of being identified as nothing else but ‘Sunny Deol’s son’, came out when I was up on that stage. The audience was thoroughly enjoying and roaring along too — I felt so liberated; like I’d finally broken free from the shackles. 

It took time, but that moment changed my life. I realised that sometimes, it doesn’t take people, and situations, to make your life better. It takes a strong belief in yourself, the power to see yourself for who you are, and not the way others want you to be. You’re not made to fit into moulds, you’re made to create your own identity — one that’s unlike anybody else’s.”

