The countdown has begun for Bollywood enthusiasts as the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards returns to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. And this year, the event is set to be even more spectacular with the return of Shah Rukh Khan as the host, as per Khaleej Times. Though IIFA has yet to confirm the host, it would be interesting to see SRK return as a host.

Shah Rukh Khan to host IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi: Report

As the organizers shared in a press note, “Throughout the years, the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’ has transcended mere participation in the IIFA Awards, emerging as one of its most iconic pillars. His contributions have been instrumental in transforming IIFA into a global spectacle that celebrates Indian cinema. His legacy at IIFA is marked by extraordinary performances, unforgettable speeches, and an enduring presence that has elevated the event to unparalleled heights.”

In 2017, Khan was honoured with a special tribute to commemorate his 25th anniversary in the film industry. The tribute showcased his remarkable journey and the impact he has had on the Indian film landscape. Over the years, Khan has clinched multiple IIFA awards, including Best Actor for his iconic performances in Devdas, Veer-Zaara, and My Name is Khan.

With Khan at the helm, this year's IIFA Awards promise to be a night of glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments. Fans can expect a dazzling array of performances, heartwarming tributes, and the excitement of witnessing the biggest stars of Bollywood come together to celebrate the magic of Indian cinema.

