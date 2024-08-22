The film Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut, faces opposition from Sikh leaders for its portrayal of historical events and characters.

Days after the trailer launch of Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency, controversy has sparked as prominent Sikh organizations call for an immediate ban on the movie. The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have raised strong objections, accusing the film of misrepresenting Sikh figures and disrespecting the community’s history.

Akal Takht and SGPC Demand Ban on Emergency

The SGPC chief, Harjinder Singh Dhami, expressed his concerns during a press conference, asserting that the film deliberately portrays Sikhs in a negative light. He described the movie as an attempt to “character assassinate” Sikhs, particularly Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who is considered a martyr by the community.

Allegations of Distorting Sikh History

The controversy centres around Emergency, a political drama that portrays the period when the Emergency was imposed in India in 1975. Kangana Ranaut stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the film depicts her political journey and the challenges she faced. However, the portrayal of certain Sikh characters and events has not been well received by Sikh leaders.

Gyani Raghbir Singh, the Jathedar (head) of the Akal Takht, condemned the film, alleging that it paints Sikhs as separatists and misrepresents the community’s role in history. He termed the film’s depiction of Sikhs as part of a “deep conspiracy” and accused it of creating an “anti-Sikh narrative.” Singh also highlighted the sensitivity surrounding the events of June 1984, a period of significant turmoil for the Sikh community, and claimed that Emergency disrespects the memory of Sikh martyrs.

Call for Government Action

In addition to demanding a ban on the film, the SGPC has called for legal action against Kangana Ranaut. Dhami urged authorities to register an FIR against the actress, accusing her of inciting religious sentiments through the film. He also criticized the government for allegedly protecting Ranaut despite her past controversial statements about Sikhs and Punjab.

The SGPC president further urged the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting to take immediate steps to ban the film. He stated that the Sikh community has repeatedly been hurt by the misrepresentation of their history in films, and such portrayals should be prevented in the future. Additionally, Dhami called for the inclusion of Sikh members in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to ensure that Sikh sentiments are respected in Indian cinema.

The Film’s Release and Ongoing Debate

Emergency, which boasts a stellar cast including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik, is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on September 6, 2024. Despite the growing controversy, the filmmakers have yet to respond to the demands for a ban.

