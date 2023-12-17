SRK Universe will hold a special show for Shah Rukh Khan's next Dunki at 5:55 AM at Gaiety Galaxy, making it the earliest show in the history of the theatre.

Rajkumar Hirani's much-anticipated film, Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan and a brilliant ensemble cast is nearing its release. Following the intriguing Dunki Drop 4: The Trailer, viewers are eagerly anticipating the film that promises an array of emotions. This fervour is evident in the bookings for Dunki, which have set records by surpassing Rs 2 crores in gross for the opening day in India.

And now after the first show Of Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki gets its first ever 5:55 AM show. The film is set to release worldwide on 21 December 2023, and SRK Universe has organized special shows of Dunki on over 1000 screens worldwide, which is a record for any Hindi film star.

Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan club SRK Universe held the first ever 9 am show for Pathaan at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety cinema. They followed it with the first ever 6 am show for Jawan at the same iconic cinema. Now with SRK’s latest release Dunki, fans have created a new record with the magical number 5:55 am show at Gaiety Cinema. This is the earliest show in the history of iconic cinema. No other film had a show before noon in 51 years of history at Gaiety.

The shows will start at 5:55 am and will be attended by thousands of fans who are eager to see their favourite superstar on the big screen.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.

