Shah Rukh Khan's fan club from Chhattisgarh also shared a video of its members booking an entire theatre for the first day first show of Dunki.

With four days left until the grand release of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki on December 21, 2023, the excitement and buzz amongst the fans and the audiences is growing with each moment. The fans and the audiences are waiting to witness the combination of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani on screen for the first time. Several fan clubs across the nation and the audiences around the globe have begun the preparations to watch the Shah Rukh Khan-fronted film on Day 1 on the first show.

Dunki Fever: Shah Rukh Khan’s Chhattisgarh fan club books an entire auditorium for the 1st day 1st show on December 21

Amongst the massive fan clubs of SRK, the one in Chhattisgarh named Team Shah Rukh Khan is in full force to make the Dunki release day a festival and has begun preparing for the film in advance. The fan club has booked an entire auditorium to watch the film with their entire fan club on Day 1, and they shared a glimpse of the advance booking on social media. Following the ticket booking, the fans cut the cake at the cinema venue and celebrated the film’s release with the audience.

The video shared by the fan club shows its members going up to the ticket counter at a multiplex and asking the executive to book an entire auditorium. We are also shown the process of the executive booking each and every seat for the show. They captioned the video, “#Dunki mania begins Full Audi booked by Team SRK Chhattisgarh for #DunkiFirstDayFirstShow and celebrated #DunkiAdvanceBooking by cake cutting and distributing it to the theatre staff.”

Apart from SRK, Dunki also features an ensemble cast of Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release December 21, 2023.

