Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 12.12.2020 | 7:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Shah Rukh Khan donates 500 Remdedivir injections for COVID-19 patients in Delhi; Health Minister thanks him

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again stepped up this year to help in every way possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, he donated 500 Remdesivir injections for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain confirmed the news on social media and thanked him for this huge help. "We are extremely thankful to Sh. @iamsrk and @MeerFoundation for donating 500 Remdesivir injections at a time when it was needed the most. We are much obliged for the support extended by you during the time of crisis," the tweet read.

"Thank you @SatyendarJain ji for the appreciation towards @MeerFoundation. This crisis will be overcome only if we continue to maintain a united front. My team and I are available to help in the future as well. Thank you to your team for all their service," Shah Rukh Khan responded to the tweet.

In October, Shah Rukh Khan donated 2,000 PPE kits in Chhattisgarh for the health workers who have been working non-stop in this pandemic. In November, SRK donated 20,000 N-95 masks in Kerala.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan recalls the details of meeting the legendary Dilip Kumar in person on his 98th birthday

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join…

Ajay Devgn begins the shooting of his…

Western Railways ropes in Sonu Sood to make…

Remo D’Souza suffers a heart attack;…

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi to…

NBSA directs three news channels to air…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification