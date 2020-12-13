Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 13.12.2020 | 12:40 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Aanand L. Rai’s next directorial to be a biopic of Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Aanand L. Rai seems to be on a roll this year as he announced his next film post- Atrangi Re. With a star cast as unique as Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush, the audience is excited to see what the director has in store for them with his next. While the trio is still shooting for Atrangi Re, Aanand L. Rai has announced his next directorial venture that will be a biopic.

Aanand L. Rai’s next directorial to be a biopic of Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand

The film will be based on the life of the Indian chess grandmaster, Viswanathan Anand. His own production house, Colour Yellow Productions will be producing the film in association with Mahaveer Jain’s Sundial Entertainment. While there are a lot of speculations regarding the cast, the makers are still on the lookout for the ideal ones.

The film is expected to roll sometime in the middle of 2021.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan reveals what it’s been like to shoot Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re in coronavirus-induced world

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar join…

Ajay Devgn begins the shooting of his…

Western Railways ropes in Sonu Sood to make…

Remo D’Souza suffers a heart attack;…

Vikrant Massey and Vijay Sethupathi to…

NBSA directs three news channels to air…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification